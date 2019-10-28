U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Alyssa S. Fox has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Fox is the daughter of Cynthia Poell of Bettendorf, and Christopher Molck of Moline.
She is a 2014 graduate of Bettendorf High School.