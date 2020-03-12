Who's in the news? Amanda Walljasper

Amanda Walljasper of Davenport recently earned the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve. Her project worked to connect high school students and retirement home residents through music.

For her Gold Award project, Amanda and a group of students from her high school band came together to play music for groups of residents at local retirement homes in Davenport.

Amanda was inspired to complete this project by her desire to bring together different generations of people through the power of music.

The steps to becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout are rooted in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. To achieve this honor, a girl must:

• Choose an issue she cares about

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Investigate everything she can about the issue

• Get help by inviting others to support and take action with her

• Create a plan that achieves sustainable and measurable impact

• Present her plan and get feedback from the Girl Scout council

• Take action to carry out her plan

• Educate and inspire others with what she experienced

• Complete at least 80 hours working on the project

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0