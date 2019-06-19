U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Langfeldt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Langfeldt earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Dennis and Leta Langfeldt of Atlanta, and grandson of Mary Langfeldt of Davenport.
He is a 2007 graduate of Davenport North High School and earned a bachelor's degree in 2012 from Iowa State University, Ames.