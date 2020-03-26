Who's in the news? Anna Winn

Anna Winn, a senior at Davenport Central High School, has been selected as the annual Good Citizen Award Essay contest winner by the Hannah Caldwell Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winn received a $400 award for this honor. She presented her winning essay on what new challenges her generation we will face and the necessary involvement of young people in our civic endeavors.

Five additional “Good Citizens” were chosen by their respective schools and were recognized for such qualities as good character, dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

They were Carlie Sammon, Assumption High School; Anna Sturmer, Davenport North High School; Rachel Anderson, North Scott High School; Aabha Joshi, Pleasant Valley High School; and Anna Senjem, Rivermont Collegiate.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0