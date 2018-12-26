Beth Laughbaum, a middle school social studies teacher from Bettendorf, has received the Iowa Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture award presented by the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation.
Laughbaum competed against other elementary, middle, and high school teachers to earn the honor.
She uses Iowa’s new social studies standards to integrate agriculture into her classes through the global issue of food supply. She asks students how you feed 7 billion people, if Iowa affects the world and whether economic decisions impact the happiness and prosperity of individuals, businesses, and society.
“We start by discussing how much food we waste,” Laughbaum said. “Then we watch a video on food deserts. This really gets them thinking and questioning. My students learn that agriculture is the greatest invention/discovery of all time and affected lives throughout history.”
Laughbaum is in her 16th year of teaching in Bettendorf and currently teaches at Bettendorf Middle School. She will receive a $500 stipend which she hopes to use to take her students on a field trip to a farm.