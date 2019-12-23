Who's in the news? Bill Whitlock

The late Bill Whitlock of Davenport has been inducted into the Handicapped Development Center (HDC) Hall of Fame. Whitlock posthumously received the Hall of Fame Individual Award.
As president of Iowa’s Fraternal Order of Eagles, he chose HDC to receive the funds raised throughout his presidential year, and as a result, the Eagles presented HDC with a check of nearly $130,000. Those funds were used to purchase accessible vans to get participants to work, to their homes, and to many other activities and events throughout the community.
Soon after the Eagles’ contribution, Whitlock started working at HDC as a maintenance technician. For five years, he shared his talents by repairing, building, unclogging, painting, and refurbishing just about anything. That was his job, but he went far beyond his job. He knew and interacted with virtually every employee, and he kept a watchful eye out for every participant.