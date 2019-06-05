Brig. Gen. Scott Efflandt, a native of Rock Island, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate for promotion to the rank of major general.
Efflandt is a Rock Island native and 1983 graduate of Alleman High School.
He leads a variety of key initiatives at III Corps as a deputy commanding general — including revolutionizing the way soldiers are educated and how units are organized for cavalry missions.
Efflandt has served in armor and cavalry posts in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. He served four combat tours in Iraq. He is on his fourth tour of duty at Fort Hood, Texas.
As a field grade officer at Fort Hood, he completed three operational deployments to Iraq with the 1st Cavalry Division. He commanded the famed 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from 2010-2012.
Efflandt’s awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, six Legions of Merit, and three Bronze Star Medals.