Brigadier Gen. Stephen E. Osborn, a Davenport native and director of the Iowa National Guard Joint Staff, has been appointed as the interim Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.
He replaces Major General Timothy E. Orr, who announced his retirement effective May 1.
Osborn transferred to the Iowa Army National Guard in 1992 and has served in a variety of command and staff positions. Most recently, he has been overseeing the National Guard Civil Support operations and emergency response missions.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1984 after graduating from Davenport Central High School. He served on active duty with the 8th United States Army in Korea and the 9th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Washington. Osborn graduated from the University of Alabama in 1990 and commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
He deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in 1991 in support of the Persian Gulf War, to Kosovo in 2004 in support of Operation Joint Guardian and to Iraq in 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, and Kuwait Liberation Medal.