Camden Sellers of Coal Valley has been selected for Western Illinois University's Centennial Honors Scholarship, which awards $10,000 per year to academically high-achieving students.
Sellers is a senior at Orion Community Unit High School.
High school students with an ACT score of 30 or higher (or SAT equivalent of 1360), and a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, are eligible for the scholarship.
Sellers plans to major in engineering with an emphasis in robotics.
After graduation, Sellers plans to continue his education by getting his master's degree and then looks forward to working in the field of robotics.