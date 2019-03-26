U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chance W. Skiles of Davenport has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Skiles earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Rick L. and Becky D. Skiles and husband of Jeannie L. Skiles, all of Davenport. Skiles is a 2015 graduate of Davenport Central High School.