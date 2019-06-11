Charlotte Miller, 21, of Bettendorf, has been accepted into the Peace Corps and has begun training as a Health Extension Volunteer in the West African nation of Benin.
Miller is the daughter of daughter of Gigi Gadient and Kathy and Jeff Miller, and a graduate of Davenport Central High School in Davenport. She attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, earning a Human Physiology, Health Promotion in May.
Prior to joining the Peace Corps, she spent a summer as a aquatics counselor in Yokosuka, Japan, with Camp Adventure Youth Services. Miller also spent a summer in Bali, Indonesia, teaching kindergarten and reconstructing schools.
During the first three months of her service, Miller will live with a host family in Benin to become fully immersed in the country’s language and culture.
Miller will work in cooperation with the local people and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Benin and help Miller develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills that will give her a competitive edge when she returns home.