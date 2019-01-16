Curtis Claeys of DeWitt has been named the 2018 Outstanding Commercial Producer for the state of Iowa by the Iowa Cattlemen's Association.
Claeys, a first-generation farmer, has a pasture-to-plate operation that raises high-quality black Angus cattle for Iowa Premium Beef and Aurora. The operation near DeWitt includes row crops, custom cropping, about 250 cows and a 650-head finishing operation.
The Claeys farm has hosted an open house with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers and recently launched a locker beef program to sell beef directly to consumers.
Cows graze stalks on all highly erodible crop ground, allowing no-till and cover crop plantings. Claeys added a slatted confinement barn in 2014, and rotational grazing is also utilized in the pastures.
In six years, the Claeys farm has achieved a 95-pound increase in yearling weight, while decreasing instances of calving difficulty to zero.
Claeys has a strong record of leadership as a member of the Clinton County fair board and the Iowa State Fair Board. His son, Kendall, is a graduate of the Young Cattlemen’s Leadership Program and a board member for his county cattlemen’s association.