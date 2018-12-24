The Davenport Police Association has been given the Hall of Fame Organization Award from the Handicapped Development Center.
In its 25th year, the HDC Hall of Fame recognizes people, organizations and/or companies that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities.
For more than 30 years, the Davenport Police Association has hosted an annual Thanksgiving dinner for staff and participants at HDC. This event is one of the most highly anticipated days at HDC.
While everyone enjoys the turkey, dressing, and pumpkin pie, they also look forward to seeing the uniformed officers who come each year to dish out the food, help people with their trays, and have some friendly conversation.
Over the years, the officers and those in the association have built relationships and friendships with staff and participants. They enjoy seeing all the smiling, appreciative faces each year at the dinner.