Deanna and Rob Woodall have been named the 2018 Outstanding Philanthropic Family by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Illinois, Quad-Cities Chapter.
The Woodalls exemplify philanthropic leadership in the Quad-Cities as they are driven by their passion to improve the region.
The couple has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars and much needed awareness for organizations they commit to and connected other residents to the causes they care about.
The Woodalls have been involved in more than 50 committees, positions, boards and events in an effort to make the Quad-Cities a better place. They also are making sure, through mentoring efforts with their children and others, that the philanthropy will continue for another generation.