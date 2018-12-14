Dick Kleine has been named the 2018 Outstanding Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Illinois Quad-Cities Chapter.
Kleine helped launch the Achieve Quad-Cities program, which was designed to reduce the high school dropout rate. He also served as chairman of the United Way Campaign for the Quad-Cities and was on the task force for Quad-City Scan.
In addition, he has volunteered for more than 20 years at the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend, serving eight years on the board of directors and two years as its chair. He also donated funds to set up the first Donor Advised Fund, which has given monies to more than 70 Quad-City non-profits.
He also has served on the board of directors of the Genesis Health System Foundation and on the steering committee for the foundation's Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House endowment. Other boards he has served on include The Carmelite System, Center for Active Seniors, Handicapped Development Center, Family Resources, St. John Vianney, Diocese of Davenport and the advisory council for the business school at St. Ambrose University.