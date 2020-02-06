Who's in the news? Dr. Ashley Wegmann

Dr. Ashley Wegmann of DeWitt, Iowa, has been selected as the Veterinarian of the Year 2020 for Region 7 by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Riding International.

Wegmann is associated with the DeWitt Veterinary Clinic in DeWitt.

She was honored for volunteering her time to care for the 15 horses at the New Kingdom Trailriders in Sherrard, Ill.

