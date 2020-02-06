Who's in the news? Dr. Ashley Wegmann

Who's in the news? Dr. Ashley Wegmann

{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Ashley Wegmann of DeWitt, Iowa, has been selected as the Veterinarian of the Year 2020 for Region 7 by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Riding International.

Wegmann is associated with the DeWitt Veterinary Clinic in DeWitt.

She was honored for volunteering her time to care for the 15 horses at the New Kingdom Trailriders in Sherrard, Ill.

Dr. Ashley Wegmann

Dr. Ashley Wegmann
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News