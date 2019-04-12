Emily Tinsman of Bettendorf has won the title of Miss Wild Rose 2019, qualifying her for the Miss Iowa competition in June.
The contestants will compete in an on-stage interview, interview, evening gown, and talent for the chance to win a ticket to the Miss America pageant.
Tinsman has chosen for her platform TEMPOS: Teaching and Encouraging Music Participation in Our Schools. She advocates for funding for schools arts programs and encourages children to pursue musical opportunities.
She previously competed in the Miss Iowa pageant in 2018 as Miss Eastern Iowa and in 2017 as Miss Cedar Valley. She is the daughter of Sharon and Bruce Tinsman.