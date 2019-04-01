Eric Knudson of Bettendorf High School has been given the 2019 National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) Athletic Trainer Service Award.
Knudson, a health teacher and athletic trainer at Bettendorf, is one of 23 trainers in the U.S. who received the award.
The award recognizes NATA members for their contributions to the athletic training profession as a volunteer at the local and state levels. Award eligibility includes being a NATA member in good standing, 20 years BOC certification, and 20 years membership in NATA.
Award recipients have been involved in professional associations, community organizations, grassroots public relations efforts and service as a volunteer athletic trainer.