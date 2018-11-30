Erin Anderson, a senior at Bettendorf High School, has been selected for Western Illinois University’s Centennial Honors Scholarship, which awards $10,000 per year to academically high-achieving students.
High school students with an ACT score of 30 or higher (or SAT equivalent of 1360), and a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, are eligible for the scholarship.
Anderson plans to major in foreign languages and cultures at Western Illinois University. She chose WIU because of study abroad opportunities and student activities.
Her high school activities include concert, marching and prep band, National Honor Society and All-State Music Festival. After she graduates from college, she wants to continue her education and become a librarian.
For more information about the Centennial Honors Scholarship, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (309) 298-3100.
Additional scholarship opportunities can be found by visiting wiu.edu/scholarship.