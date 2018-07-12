Black Hawk College trustee Fritz W. Larsen of Moline has been elected to serve as the 2018-19 president of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA).
He was the organization’s vice president for 2017-18 and treasurer for 2016-17.
Larsen was elected to the BHC Board of Trustees in April 2015 for a six-year term. He has served on the BHC audit committee and co-chaired the recent presidential searchccommittee. He currently is on the college’s strategic planning committee and information technology committee.
He also served on the 2017-18 public policy and advocacy committee of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). The committee is charged with reviewing public policy issues and recommending positions to the ACCT board of directors.
Larsen is a supervisory program manager at the headquarters of Joint Munitions Command at the Rock Island Arsenal. He is a graduate of Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University.