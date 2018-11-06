Gwendolyn Fowler of Mercer County 4-H in Aledo, Illinois, has been given a state 4-H award for personal growth at the Illinois 4-H State Celebrating Excellence Reception.
Community service and protecting the environment motivate Gwendolyn.
She started her own recycling company. She also participated as a citizen scientist with the River Watch project in an effort to understand and correct the weak points of our ecosystem.
She said that she feels like a superhero taking out the bad guys of the environment to save waterway creatures. Gwendolyn comes from a family of community advocates and knows that they have worked together to make their world a better place.