Halle Stutting, a graduate of North Scott High School, has been selected to deliver the student address at Saturday's spring commencement for the University of Iowa College of Nursing at the University of Iowa.
Stutting is employed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as a nursing assistant in the Medical-Surgical department.
After graduation, she will become a full-time pediatric nurse in the Pediatric, Surgery, Trauma and Adolescent Medicine Unit. at Vanderbilt University Children's Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Stutting plans to continue her education with hopes of obtaining a Doctor of Nursing Practice in pediatric primary care with emphasis on pediatric chronic pain management and nursing education. She would like to be a pediatric nurse practitioner.