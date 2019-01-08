Jacob Hunter, a teacher at North Scott High School, has been named a finalist for Nationwide's Golden Owl Award, which honors the agriculture educator of the year.
When Hunter was hired, North Scott set a goal to have a top 10 Agriculture/FFA program in five years. In his first year, North Scott students received more awards than in the first 25 years of the program. By his second year, the school was ranked second in the nation. His introductory course also increased by 446 percent.
The North Scott FFA chapter of Eldridge was named a 3 Star Chapter by the National FFA Organization in December. Hunter is the chapter's adviser.
Hunter, a native of DeWitt, returned to teaching three years ago after learning of North Scott's plans to focus on agricultural education. He previously was education director for the World Food Prize, based in Des Moines.