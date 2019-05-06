Jacqueline Blaum of Bettendorf is one of four Iowa State University students to receive Goldwater Scholarships, the nation's premier undergraduate scholarship in mathematics, natural sciences and engineering.
Blaum is a junior majoring in physics and computer science and hopes to pursue a Ph.D. in astrophysics. She plans to conduct research in astrophysics and cosmology — in particular studying the phenomenon of “dark energy” — at a national laboratory or other research institute.
Among her mentors is Peter Bruecken, retired high school physics teacher at Bettendorf High School.
The one-year scholarship covers the cost of tuition, fees, books and room and board up to a maximum of $7,500 per year.
The scholarships are awarded by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation to encourage outstanding students to pursue careers in STEM research. A total of 496 Goldwater Scholars were selected on the basis of academic merit nationwide.