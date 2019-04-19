Two Quad-City residents have been installed as new board members of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.
Jazmin Newton-Butt of Davenport and Wallas Wiggins of Bettendorf are among six new board members serving three-year terms on the 22-member board.
Newton-Butt became a U.S. citizen after immigrating from Mexico when she was 18 months old. She earned an associate's degree from Black Hawk College, a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Iowa and graduated cum laude from Northern Illinois University College of Law.
She interned at the Rock Island County State Attorney’s Office before going into private practice, specializing in family law, criminal defense, OWI/DUI and traffic defense, and plaintiff personal injury.
She has been active in the League for United Latin American Citizens, serving as president of the LULAC Council 10 and parliamentarian of Iowa LULAC. She is on the Davenport Affirmative Action Commission and a board director for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Wiggins provides "global strategic direction" in his job at Deere & Co. He previously worked at General Motors Corporation and Covisint, an information technology company.
He is a graduate of Carnegie-Mellon University with bachelor of science degrees in electrical engineering and economics and a master’s of science in industrial administration. He also participated in the London Business School’s Executive Leadership Programme and Thunderbird University’s Global Executive Leadership Program.