Jessica Elliott, a senior at Davenport Central High School, has been selected as the annual Good Citizens Award Essay contest winner by the Hannah Caldwell Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Elliott received a $400 scholarship for her winning essay on preserving American heritage and what new challenges it will face moving forward.
She will represent Iowa’s Southeast District at the Iowa Society Daughters of the American Revolution conference in Ames in April.
Six additional “Good Citizens” were chosen by their respective schools and were recognized for such qualities as good character, dependability, service, leadership and patriotism: Casey Phillips, Davenport Assumption High School; Katelyn Bruce, Davenport North High School; Emma Bernick, Davenport West High School; Connor Oetzmann, North Scott High School; Natalie Murphy, Pleasant Valley High School; and Lauren Schroeder, Rivermont Collegiate.