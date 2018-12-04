Jon and Kim Chamberlain of Henry County have been presented the 2018 Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom (IAITC) Volunteer of the Year Award.
Jon and Kim Chamberlain have been involved in the Henry and Rock Island AITC programs for more than 13 years.
Beginning with Young Leader classroom presentations, their passion for agriculture branched out to presenting at the annual AgXperience and now includes hosting multiple Henry County preschool and elementary classrooms on their farm to show their love of agriculture.
The Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year award recognizes county volunteers who have done an outstanding job with Agriculture in the Classroom and agriculture literacy efforts. Since 1983, 94 individuals have been recognized for contributions to agriculture literacy.