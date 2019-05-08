Joseph M. Matson of Davenport has been promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Army.
Matson is a graduate of Davenport Assumption High School and the University of Iowa. He received his MBA from the University of Maryland.
He is expected to be assigned to the 82nd Airborne division at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
Matson is a fourth generation military member. His father, Mike, served 20-plus years in the Army; his grandfather, Jack, served in the U.S. Navy; and his great-grandfather, Jesse, served in the Army during World War I.