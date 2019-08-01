Joseph Murphy from Boy Scout Troop 24 of Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout. He has earned 24 merit badges during his six-year career as a scout.
His Eagle project involved the planning, creation and installation of two Little Free Libraries on Rock Island Arsenal.
In addition to scouting, Joseph is a member of The Winter Soldiers, the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics team which has won Iowa’s state championship the last two years. He is also a member of Pleasant Valley High School’s History Bowl team which qualified for the National History Bowl all three years he has been on the team. Additionally, he plays the alto saxophone in PV's band program and scored in the top 1% on the national ACT.
Joseph is the son of Rick and Janene Murphy of Bettendorf.