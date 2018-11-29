Joy Boruff and Mara Sovey Downing, both of Moline, have been named trustees of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois.
Boruff was among the first group of women to be employed in WOC-TV’s newsroom in 1976. The next year, she became the first female host of a call-in radio public affairs show on WOC-AM. Now she is executive director of the Moline Foundation.
Downing is president of the John Deere Foundation and director of corporate citizenship and global brand management at Deere & Company.
The Lincoln Academy was established in 1964 to identify and honor exceptional Illinoisans whose contributions have brought honor to the state and have advanced the betterment of humanity.