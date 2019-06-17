U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin R. McClendon graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
McClendon earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Cheryl A. and Jeff T. Mcclendon of Rock Island. He is a 2013 graduate of Rock Island High School and earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 from Illinois State University, Normal.