Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kalahan Baker of Eldridge is serving at Navy Operational Support Center in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
He is a 2016 graduate of North Scott High School.
Baker, a personnel specialist, is responsible for maintaining and entering data into enlisted service records, providing enlisted with information and counseling about Navy occupations, and providing pay and entitlement information to individual members.
He also assists reservists with processing travel arrangements in order to fulfill mission requirements and is part of the base Auxiliary Security Force.
Baker was awarded Blue Jacket of the quarter and the year, which recognizes the best all-around sailors in pay grades E-1 through E-4.