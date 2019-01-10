Kayla Shinn of Davenport, has been selected for Western Illinois University's Centennial Honors Scholarship, which awards $10,000 per year to academically high-achieving students.
High school students with an ACT score of 30 or higher (or SAT equivalent of 1360), and a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, are eligible for the scholarship.
Shinn is a senior at Davenport Central High School. She plans to major in forensic chemistry. She said she was attracted to WIU because of the quality of its forensic chemistry program and the in-state tuition rates for out-of-state students.
After graduation, Shinn hopes to become a forensic scientist and a freelance artist.