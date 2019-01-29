Lawrence Matteson Sr. and his wife, Marilyn, of Moline have received the 2019 Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District VI Volunteer of the Year Award.
The award is given to individuals who have given time, talent and/or gifts to further the success of education through a CASE VI member institution.
Lawrence Matteson is a longtime Burlington, Iowa, marine construction company owner. In 2011, he sold a portion of the business, L.W. Matteson Company, and the couple decided to put the money earned from the sale toward causes that are important to them.
In 2012, the Mattesons established two scholarship funds to be managed by a local community foundation. Since then, the endowed Matteson fund has provided nearly $230,000 to almost 200 Southeastern Community College students pursuing an education in more than a dozen career programs in the technology and health professions.
The second Matteson fund helps 12 north Lee County, Iowa, high school graduates enroll in college, with the majority opting to enroll at SCC.
As a bonus incentive, the Mattesons created an option for their scholars to apply for one of four Matteson Continuing Scholarships to help them pursue a bachelor’s degree.
In October 2014, the Mattesons donated $3.5 million to SCC, the largest gift received by the college.