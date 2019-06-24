Lt. Col. Joseph A. Katz, a Bettendorf native, has relinquished command of 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment "Red Knight Rakkasans," 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
Katz has commanded the Red Knights since August 2017. Upon his departure from Fort Campbell, Ky., he will attend the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa.
Katz graduated from the United States Military Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in American History and Systems Engineering. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Field Artillery officer in 1999.
He has served in various leadership positions from the platoon to battalion level.
LTC Katz’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (1OLC), the Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), the Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), the Army Achievement Medal (1 OLC), the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Citation (1 OLC), Army Superior Unit Award (2x OLC), the Ranger Tab, the Air Assault Badge, the Airborne Badge, the Pathfinder Torch, and Combat Action Badge.