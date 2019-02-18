Lucas W. Buckrop, a senior at Rockridge High School, has been selected as the winner in the annual Good Citizen's Award Essay content sponsored by the Mary Little Deere-Ft. Armstrong Chapter of National Daughters of the American Revolution.
Buckrop was chosen for his essay based on the theme “Our American Heritage and Our Reponsibility for Preserving It; What New Challenges Will American Face As We Move Forward Into The Future?" He received a $200 scholarship from the Chapter.
Buckrop is the president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Student Council, participates in several sports and volunteers with the Blood Bank and Food Bank. He plans to pursue a career in law.
Other Good Citizens for the year are Alexandra Marie Cajigal from Alleman High School, Lauren Brahm from Moline High School, Abigail Campbell from Q-C Christian High School, Ashley Garber from Riverdale High School, Monica Diaz-Reyes from Rock Island High School, Joelle Gallaugher from Sherrard High School and Brandi LaFountaine from United Township High School.