Who's in the news? Madilynn Klauer

Madilynn Klauer of Rock Island has received the 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship worth $25,000 toward college.

Madilynn, the daughter of Christina Klauer and David Klauer, attends Alleman High School in Rock Island. 

The scholarship recognizes outstanding students, who, in the face of great adversity, have exhibited a commitment to continuing their education and serving the greater good. 

Awarded scholars come from households with an average income of $17,675 per year yet maintain an average grade point average of 3.84 and are heavily involved in their communities. 

