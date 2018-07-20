Dr. Maritza Espina joined St. Ambrose University on July 1 as dean of the College of Business.
She has more than a decade of leadership experience and 16 years of scholarship in management research, publications, teaching, and service.
She leads eight undergraduate and four graduate programs, and the St. Ambrose Center for Professional Development.
Prior to joining St. Ambrose, Espina served as dean of the Business School for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Ana G. Mendez University System in Puerto Rico.
During her 11-year tenure as dean with the Ana G. Mendez University System, Espina led 19 academic programs; achieved international accreditation by ACBSP; created six new academic programs; and increased enrollment and course offerings.
She received a bachelor's degree in statistics from the University of Puerto Rico; a master's in operations research and statistics; and doctoral degree in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.