Mary (Kimberly) Rueter of DeWitt has been chosen as an Iowan of the Day at the 2019 Iowa State Fair by the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products.
Rueter served as general manager and managing editor of the DeWitt Observer newspaper before her retirement after more than 41 years in the newspaper business.
She also has a long history of volunteerism, ranging from 16 years as a member of the Mississippi Bend AEA board of directors and long-time service on local education and hospital foundations. She also served on the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company's board of director's committee and was president of the Iowa Newspaper Foundation.
Rueter was honored with the "Communicator of Achievement" award for the National Federation of Press Women and by the Iowa Newspaper Association as a Master Editor Publisher and a recipient of its Distinguished Service Award.
Her day of recognition will be Saturday, August 17.