Michael Hutchison of Moline has been presented with the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive.
Hutchison is a member of the senior executive service who serves as deputy to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command. He is the highest-ranking civilian employee at ASC, a global command headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal with an annual budget of over $3 billion and a workforce of more than 43,000 soldiers, civilian employees, and contractors.
By law, no more than 5 percent of federal government executives and distinguished professionals can receive the Meritorious Executive award each year. In 2018, the award went to 131 federal executives, representing only 1.2 percent of those eligible.
Hutchison was selected for the award because of his efforts to streamline contracting across the Army, integrating contracting professionals into ASC, finding ways to prevent cost avoidances, developing guidelines to reduce excess and obsolete equipment owned by the Army, and helping to lead the expansion of Army Prepositioned Stocks in Europe.