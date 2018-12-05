The North Scott FFA chapter of Eldridge was named a 3 Star Chapter by the National FFA Organization at the 2018 National Chapter Award Program.
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.
Less than three percent of chapters in the nation attain the rating of three stars at the national level as it is the highest rating an FFA chapter can earn.
The chapter’s FFA advisors are Jacob Hunter and Jennifer Westphal.