Paw Kaw Ku of Rock Island County 4-H has been given the Emerald Award for Leadership at the Illinois 4-H State Celebrating Excellence Reception.
Paw has shown outstanding leadership skills as an active member of the 4-H Youth Leadership Team, Teen Teacher, and the Leadership Squad in Rock Island County.
She enjoys teaching youth about healthy living. She teaches healthy meal portions and what types of food to eat.
Paw is attending Emmaus Bible College to pursue a degree in nursing, a career choice she knew she wanted ever since her sister was in intensive care for two months. She hopes to focus her career working with children with medical needs.