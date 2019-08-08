Rachel Sallis, a junior this fall at Davenport Central High School, successfully completed the Research Apprenticeship Program at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.
Participating students spent four weeks learning research methods from faculty mentors in North Carolina A&T’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and completing an independent research project.
Sallis, the daughter of Jamie Walker-Sallis and Ramont Sallis, conducted a research project entitled Effect of Swine Barns on Fibronectin mRNA Expression in Porcine Airway Epithelial Tissue.