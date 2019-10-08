Sally Dickey and Jessica Daniel Clark have been named as new members of the board of directors at the Handicapped Development Center.
Dickey is a retired Deere & Company employee where she was in Global Manager Benefits Administration. She also has experience in human resources from her time working for the city of Bettendorf. She has been a board member for multiple not-for-profit organizations throughout the Quad-Cities. She is a graduate of Western Illinois University with a BA in Business Management.
Clark currently works for Modern Woodmen of America in Life Insurance and Annuities. She has been a Youth Service Club Leader for Modern Woodmen for nine years and a dedicated and valued volunteer for HDC’s HANDS Auxiliary. She received her BA in Art History from the University of Iowa and her MBA from St. Ambrose University. While earning her associate’s degree, she worked for HDC, giving her a unique perspective as she serves on the board.