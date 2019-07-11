Scott Hobart of Davenport has been appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to Iowa’s Children’s Behavioral Health System Board, pending Senate confirmation.
The board will facilitate the coordination of Iowa’s recently created Children’s Mental Health system, ensuring children will have access to the mental health services they need.
Hobart has been the chief juvenile court officer for the state of Iowa juvenile court services in the 7th Judicial District for 11 years. He previously worked for 9½ years at the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.