Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has been recognized as a U.S. Wind Champion by the American Wind Energy Association.
AWEA presents U.S. Wind Champion Awards to members of Congress from both parties who show consistent and strong leadership in support of the American wind industry and the jobs it creates.
In 2017, wind farms generated 37 percent of the electricity produced in Iowa, a larger share than any other state.
Wind power employs nearly 8,000 Iowa workers and the state’s wind industry represents over $14.2 billion in private investment. For Iowa farmers, wind energy is a drought-proof cash crop generating land lease payments totaling $20-25 million each year.