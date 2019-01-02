Tami Kelley, who teaches fifth grade math in Milan, has been given the Illinois Promising New Teacher of Mathematics Award at the Illinois Math and Science Conference.
Kelley is a 2016 graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in elementary education. She currently is a WIU Curriculum and Instruction graduate student.
The award recognizes one teacher from the state of Illinois who personifies the promise of teaching math well. To be nominated, the teacher must have taught less than five years and be a highly motivated and effective teacher in Illinois whose current assignment includes time teaching mathematics.