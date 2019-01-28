Tara Mayhew of New Windsor, Illinois, has been selected as the new manager of the Rock Island County Farm Bureau.
Mayhew grew up on her family's grain and livestock farm in Mason County, Illinois. She graduated from the University of Illinois, where she earned a degree in animal science.
She began her career with the Mercer County Farm Bureau in 2016 as the administrative assistant, and was hired in January 2019 as the manager of the Rock Island County Farm Bureau.
She and her husband, Troy, reside in rural New Windsor, where they own and operate their beef cattle operation, focusing on cow-calf production.