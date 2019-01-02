Tayler Wheatley of Moline has been promoted to SNAP-Ed Educator for University of Illinois Extension, serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark counties.
In her new role, she will collaborate with community partners to develop policy, system, and environmental interventions within the four counties to help make the healthy choice the easy choice for limited resource families.
Tayler, who was formerly a SNAP-Ed community worker, graduated Dec. 8 from Western Illinois University, Quad-Cities with a master's degree in health sciences.
She received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Iowa in health and human physiology.
She will work out of the Rock Island County Extension office located at 321 W 2nd Ave. Milan.