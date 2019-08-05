Wayne Humphreys, a farmer from Columbus Junction, has been selected as a Corn Sector Director by the delegates of the U.S. Grain Council.
Humphreys currently serves as the president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB).
“As I take my place on the USGC Board, I am eager to learn and provide insights that will help build our global trade markets,” Humphreys said. “It is vital corn farmers have secure markets for corn in every form, especially during these trying times, and my goal is to help secure international markets. The fastest-growing segment for corn demand is the export of ethanol to international markets, and USGC has boots on the ground working toward making that happen.”